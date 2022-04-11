129,453 Shares in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 129,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLVM. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $415,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLVM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday.

SLVM stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. On average, analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

