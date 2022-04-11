$14.26 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRAGet Rating) to post $14.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.60 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $45.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yatra Online.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

