$149.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $149.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $146.78 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year sales of $605.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 256,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,806. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 332.04%.

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock valued at $201,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,124,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,534,000 after purchasing an additional 654,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications (Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cogent Communications (CCOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.