15,389 Shares in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 544,694 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 1,604.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 335,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 182,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 58.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 139,354 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL opened at $2.25 on Monday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 100,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.