$16.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will report $16.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.37 billion. Sysco posted sales of $11.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year sales of $66.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 billion to $71.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.14 billion to $71.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.89.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $84.71. 2,894,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,490. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,400 shares of company stock worth $15,965,169 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

