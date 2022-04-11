16,150 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.76. 22,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $50.99 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

