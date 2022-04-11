1,618 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of VOX opened at $117.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.85. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $109.94 and a 12 month high of $151.27.
Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.
