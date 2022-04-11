$174.20 Million in Sales Expected for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $174.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.60 million and the highest is $179.50 million. Ormat Technologies posted sales of $166.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $734.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $737.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $877.45 million, with estimates ranging from $868.60 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,373,000 after purchasing an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,207,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

