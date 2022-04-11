1,800 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.73 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Welbilt ( NYSE:WBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Welbilt Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

