1,800 Shares in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Welbilt by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:WBT opened at $23.73 on Monday. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.
WBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.
Welbilt Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
