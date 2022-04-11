$19.24 Million in Sales Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) will post $19.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.96 million to $19.44 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full-year sales of $93.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.75 million to $95.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.16 million, with estimates ranging from $120.56 million to $152.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

NASDAQ RWAY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $13.95. 217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,071. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $272,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,541,976 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

