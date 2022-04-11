$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Bausch Health Companies reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $8.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of BHC opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,255,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,525,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

