2,408 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 163,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,156. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

