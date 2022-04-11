282 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRI opened at $134.30 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day moving average of $149.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $159.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.29.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

