$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) will report $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $28.80 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $28.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.20 million to $138.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $169.10 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $85,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $725,973.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 72.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 149,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 30,692 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter worth $190,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $384.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.72. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

