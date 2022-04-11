$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

