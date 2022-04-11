$3.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $6.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $112.00.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,144,000 after buying an additional 50,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,901,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 105.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 301,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 154,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,282.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 278,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

