3,000 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.35 on Monday, reaching $61.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

