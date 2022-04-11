3,086 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,086 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 29,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $1,000,423.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.