$314.74 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) to post sales of $314.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $309.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.60 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $321.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 332,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,625. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

