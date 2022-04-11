$35.52 Million in Sales Expected for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) to announce $35.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BigBear.ai’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.47 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BigBear.ai will report full-year sales of $181.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $185.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $233.02 million, with estimates ranging from $208.80 million to $258.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BigBear.ai.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($1.00).

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BBAI traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. 1,504,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,529. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

