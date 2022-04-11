3,637 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after purchasing an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after purchasing an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.05 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93.

