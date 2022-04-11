42,411 Shares in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $24,580,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 32.0% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 662,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,499 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $6,070,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $7,412,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 265.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCTT opened at $36.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.72 and a 12-month high of $60.84.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

