4,767 Shares in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 231.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PAWZ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.44. 910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.06. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $84.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.