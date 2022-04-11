$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Nokia Oyj reported sales of $6.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full-year sales of $25.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.24 billion to $27.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NOK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,921,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,421,701. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 627.5% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

