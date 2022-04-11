$53.93 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $53.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $54.30 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $46.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $223.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.42 million to $225.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $246.14 million, with estimates ranging from $242.09 million to $250.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.14. The company had a trading volume of 841,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.82%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,775,000 after acquiring an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

