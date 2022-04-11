550 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,024,000 after acquiring an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,841,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,214,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 101,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Science Applications International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 576,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.70. 7,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,038. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

