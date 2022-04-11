5,784 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $47.03. 898,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,708,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.36. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.61.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

