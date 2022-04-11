$67.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will post $67.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $70.29 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,386,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,816,000 after purchasing an additional 123,697 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repay by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Repay by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,203. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.72. Repay has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

