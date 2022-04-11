697 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 697 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $5,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of INTU stock opened at $482.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.66 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.08.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
