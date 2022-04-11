$797.48 Million in Sales Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $797.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $810.95 million and the lowest is $784.00 million. Primoris Services reported sales of $818.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primoris Services.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,151,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 328,032 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,491. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.22%.

About Primoris Services (Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.