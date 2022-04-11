988 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of AMH opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.
American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.