988 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,676,000 after purchasing an additional 117,261 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.69.

Shares of AMH opened at $40.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

