A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 580 ($7.61).

BAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

BAG opened at GBX 547.32 ($7.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £613.16 million and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 511.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.74).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. A.G. BARR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

