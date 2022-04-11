A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 660 ($8.66) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 580 ($7.61). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 547.17 ($7.18) on Friday. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £612.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.89.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). Insiders bought a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $2,032,893 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

