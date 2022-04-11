a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,688,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.86.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

