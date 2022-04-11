Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.50. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

