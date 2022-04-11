Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.35.

Shares of ACN opened at $338.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.93. Accenture has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total transaction of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

