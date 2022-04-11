Accenture plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.97 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.97 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Accenture has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $11.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $338.92 on Monday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Accenture by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 90,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.