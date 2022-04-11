Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $11.59 on Monday, reaching $327.33. 42,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $276.88 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

