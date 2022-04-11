ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Reaches $345,112.38

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $345,112.38 and approximately $42,415.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00022940 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

