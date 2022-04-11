Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

