AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,180 shares of company stock worth $1,351,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $11,767,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $15.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.31. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $702.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.15 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

