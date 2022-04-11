ADF Group (DRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.78 million and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. ADF Group has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66.

Get ADF Group alerts:

About ADF Group (Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.