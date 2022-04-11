Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.34 and last traded at $14.34. 7,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 327,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.35 million. Afya had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities analysts predict that Afya Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Afya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Afya by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

