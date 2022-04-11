AG.L (LON:AG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 660 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 580 ($7.61).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AG. Barclays upped their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG.L has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver production in Mexico and is aggressively pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

