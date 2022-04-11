AG.L (LON:AG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of AG.L (LON:AG – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 660 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 580 ($7.61).
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AG. Barclays upped their target price on AG.L from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of AG.L in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG.L has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).
