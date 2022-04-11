AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 62,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 53,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 68,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.40 on Monday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

