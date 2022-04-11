AGF Investments Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,289 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 19.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND opened at $43.11 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.84.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

