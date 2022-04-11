AGF Investments Inc. Has $303,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 118.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Splunk by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,790 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,646,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $132.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SPLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

