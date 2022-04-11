AGF Investments Inc. Has $326,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 878,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% in the third quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 214.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 183,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

