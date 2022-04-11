AGF Investments Inc. Invests $317,000 in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 75.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,908,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,362,712 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,884,000 after purchasing an additional 412,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 53.28% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.94 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

