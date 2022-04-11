AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,870 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 300.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.50.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $225,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 131,405 shares of company stock worth $13,540,164 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $90.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -47.98 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

